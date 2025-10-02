Jasprit Bumrah demolishes stumps of West Indies batters, surpasses Brett Lee in amazing Test record list

Advertisement
Mohammed Siraj was the star for India as they skittled West Indies for just 162 runs on the opening day of the first Test. But Jasprit Bumrah also played his part, accounting for three wickets while demolishing the stumps twice. In the process, he also went past Brett Lee's record.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Ahmedabad :

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah looked at his very best on the opening day of the ongoing first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After losing the toss, India managed to skittle the visitors to just 162 runs as Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj shared seven wickets between them. The former picked up three wickets, sending back John Campbell, Justin Greaves and Johann Layne. Two of those dismissals were bowled and in the process, he went past legendary Australia pacer Brett Lee.

It is always a treat when Bumrah lands his yorkers right and he did so to castle Greaves who was batting well on 32 runs. It was a searing yorker from the masterful bowler and the batter failed to bring his bat down in time only to see his stumps getting shattered. In his next over, Bumrah was again at it and even though it wasn't a yorker, he demolished the stumps of debutant Johann Layne to finish with the figures of 3/42 in his 14 overs in the first innings.

With the dismissal of Layne, Bumrah went past Brett Lee in the list of fast bowlers with the most wickets taken via 'bowled'. In his 49-match career in the longest format, the 31-year-old has accounted 65 bowled dismissals so far with Lee picking 64 such wickets during his illustrious career. Notably, Bumrah is only two more bowled wickets away from becoming the Indian fast bowler with the most wickets in this aspect.

Fast bowlers with the most 'bowled' wickets in Tests

Bowlers Wickets
James Anderson 138
Stuart Broad 101
Mitchell Starc 96
Dale Steyn 90
Trent Boult 72
Makhaya Ntini 70
Mohammed Shami 66
Jasprit Bumrah 65
Brett Lee 64
Kemar Roach 64

Bumrah becomes the first Indian fast bowler to complete 50 WTC at home

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah also became the first Indian fast bowler to pick up 50 wickets at home in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC). Overall, he is the third Indian bowler to do so with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja doing so since the WTC was launched in 2019.

