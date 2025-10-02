Jasprit Bumrah demolishes stumps of West Indies batters, surpasses Brett Lee in amazing Test record list

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah looked at his very best on the opening day of the ongoing first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After losing the toss, India managed to skittle the visitors to just 162 runs as Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj shared seven wickets between them. The former picked up three wickets, sending back John Campbell, Justin Greaves and Johann Layne. Two of those dismissals were bowled and in the process, he went past legendary Australia pacer Brett Lee.
It is always a treat when Bumrah lands his yorkers right and he did so to castle Greaves who was batting well on 32 runs. It was a searing yorker from the masterful bowler and the batter failed to bring his bat down in time only to see his stumps getting shattered. In his next over, Bumrah was again at it and even though it wasn't a yorker, he demolished the stumps of debutant Johann Layne to finish with the figures of 3/42 in his 14 overs in the first innings.
With the dismissal of Layne, Bumrah went past Brett Lee in the list of fast bowlers with the most wickets taken via 'bowled'. In his 49-match career in the longest format, the 31-year-old has accounted 65 bowled dismissals so far with Lee picking 64 such wickets during his illustrious career. Notably, Bumrah is only two more bowled wickets away from becoming the Indian fast bowler with the most wickets in this aspect.
Fast bowlers with the most 'bowled' wickets in Tests
|Bowlers
|Wickets
|James Anderson
|138
|Stuart Broad
|101
|Mitchell Starc
|96
|Dale Steyn
|90
|Trent Boult
|72
|Makhaya Ntini
|70
|Mohammed Shami
|66
|Jasprit Bumrah
|65
|Brett Lee
|64
|Kemar Roach
|64
Bumrah becomes the first Indian fast bowler to complete 50 WTC at home
Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah also became the first Indian fast bowler to pick up 50 wickets at home in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC). Overall, he is the third Indian bowler to do so with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja doing so since the WTC was launched in 2019.
Also Read