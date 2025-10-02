Northamptonshire re-signs Yuzvendra Chahal as overseas player for 2026 stint Northamptonshire has re-signed Yuzvendra Chahal and Australia seamer Harry Conway as their oversas signings for 2026 stints. Head coach Darren Lehmann came forward and talked about the signings as well.

Northamptonshire has made the decision to sign star India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as one of their overseas players for the 2026 championship stint. This will be Chahal’s third consecutive year with Northamptonshire. He will be joining for the second half of the season in the County Championship and the Metro Bank One-Day Cup.

It is worth noting that alongside Chahal, the club has also signed Australian seamer Harry Conway as one of their other overseas signings. Notably, Conway took 20 wickets in four Championship appearances in the previous season, and he will be hoping to put in a good showing in the upcoming season as well.

Speaking of Chahal’s inclusion in the side, Northamptonshire head coach Darren Lehmann took centre stage and heaped praise on Chahal, branding him as an invaluable asset to the squad.

"Yuzi is a magnificent asset to this squad, His record across his career speaks for itself and he brings so much class and experience to the group. I loved working with him this year and am excited to go again in 2026,” Lehmann was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"For young spinners in the group like Nirvan Ramesh and Stuart van der Merwe, having Yuzi around to guide them will be a huge plus for their game,” he added.

Lehmann also gave his take on the signing of Harry Conway

Heaping praise on Conway for his performances in 2026, Lehmann opined that Conway’s addition could be excellent for Northamptonshire.

"Harry is an excellent addition for 2026. His form last year was fantastic, and I am excited to work with him for a longer period. His ability to take wickets on all surfaces and presence around the team make him an invaluable player,” Lehmann said.

