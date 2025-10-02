Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. R Ashwin commits to full BBL season after going unsold at ILT20 auction

R Ashwin commits to full BBL season after going unsold at ILT20 auction

Former India international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has committed to a full season of the BBL (Big Bash League) with Sydney Thunder after he went unsold in the first round of the ILT20 auction recently.

R Ashwin
R Ashwin Image Source : AP
Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

In a major development, former India international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has committed to a full season of the BBL (Big Bash League) after he went unsold in the ILT20 auction. It is worth noting that Ashwin will feature in all matches for Sydney Thunder.

Notably, Ashwin had signed up for a shorter stint in the tournament, only covering a few league matches and playoffs, but after going unsold in the ILT20 auction, he will be available throughout the competition. Interestingly, the BBL will run from December 14 to January 25.

It is worth noting that after going unsold in round 1 of the ILT20 auction, Ashwin was quick to withdraw his name from the remaining rounds, as he did not want to feature in the tournament at a lower price. Ashwin signed up for the ILT20 auction for a base price of Rs 1.06 crore, which was the highest among the registered players. 

Ashwin opens up on his full time commitment with BBL

Speaking up on the same, R Ashwin talked about how Thunder decided to give him an exemption from the full BBL season after he signed up for the ILT20 auction, and he also revealed how he was going to pull out of the ILT20 auction, but he had already given his word to the organisers, and he decided to honour his word. 

"I was about to pull out a few days before the auction because of the Thunder deal, but since I had already committed to the ILT20 that I would enter the auction, I honoured my word. However, I did not agree to lowering my base price. I have signed up with Sydney Thunder for the entire season," Ashwin told Cricbuzz. Featuring throughout the season for Thunders, Ashwin will hope to put in his best performance in the tournament and light up the BBL.

Also Read:

Jasprit Bumrah demolishes stumps of West Indies batters, surpasses Brett Lee in amazing Test record

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live: When and where to watch AFG vs BAN T20I series on TV and streaming?

Lionel Messi confirms India trip in December 2025, 'looking forward to visit special country'
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket India Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin Bbl ILT20
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\