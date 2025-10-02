R Ashwin commits to full BBL season after going unsold at ILT20 auction Former India international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has committed to a full season of the BBL (Big Bash League) with Sydney Thunder after he went unsold in the first round of the ILT20 auction recently.

New Delhi:

In a major development, former India international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has committed to a full season of the BBL (Big Bash League) after he went unsold in the ILT20 auction. It is worth noting that Ashwin will feature in all matches for Sydney Thunder.

Notably, Ashwin had signed up for a shorter stint in the tournament, only covering a few league matches and playoffs, but after going unsold in the ILT20 auction, he will be available throughout the competition. Interestingly, the BBL will run from December 14 to January 25.

It is worth noting that after going unsold in round 1 of the ILT20 auction, Ashwin was quick to withdraw his name from the remaining rounds, as he did not want to feature in the tournament at a lower price. Ashwin signed up for the ILT20 auction for a base price of Rs 1.06 crore, which was the highest among the registered players.

Ashwin opens up on his full time commitment with BBL

Speaking up on the same, R Ashwin talked about how Thunder decided to give him an exemption from the full BBL season after he signed up for the ILT20 auction, and he also revealed how he was going to pull out of the ILT20 auction, but he had already given his word to the organisers, and he decided to honour his word.

"I was about to pull out a few days before the auction because of the Thunder deal, but since I had already committed to the ILT20 that I would enter the auction, I honoured my word. However, I did not agree to lowering my base price. I have signed up with Sydney Thunder for the entire season," Ashwin told Cricbuzz. Featuring throughout the season for Thunders, Ashwin will hope to put in his best performance in the tournament and light up the BBL.

Also Read: