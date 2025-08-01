Jasprit Bumrah released from India's squad for fifth Test against England Jasprit Bumrah was not part of the Indian Playing XI for the fifth Test against England as he had already played the pre-decided number of three Tests during the series. Bumrah has now been released from the squad for the final Test in London.

New Delhi:

In a major development in India's squad, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the team for the fifth Test against England, the BCCI confirmed in a statement on Friday.

"Mr Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India’s squad for the fifth Test of the series against England," BCCI wrote in a statement.

Bumrah not part of team for fifth Test

Bumrah is not part of the Playing XI for the final Test of the series at the Oval as he has played his stipulated three Tests. He featured in the first Test in Leeds, before missing the second one in Birmingham and playing in the third and fourth in Lord's and Manchester, respectively.

Bumrah's workload has been a major focus point for the Indian team. He had suffered a back injury during the Border-Gavaskar series and missed out on the Champions Trophy. Upon arriving in England, it was decided that Bumrah would play in three of the five matches; however, those games were not predetermined.

India look to level series

Meanwhile, India arrived in London in their bid to level the series. The visitors had denied the hosts an improbable-looking win in the fourth Test.

They secured a great escape as, despite trailing by 311 and being 0/2, the visitors took the game deep and denied the Three Lions a win.

India made four changes for the fifth Test. Anshul Kamboj, who was added to the squad following injuries to Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh, is not part of the fifth Test after featuring in the fourth.

Rishabh Pant, who had suffered a toe fracture in the Manchester Test, is also not part, with Bumrah and Shardul Thakur also not in the Playing XI for the Old Trafford Test.

India’s updated squad for fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK)