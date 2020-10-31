Indian T20 League
IPL 2020: Ready to bowl anywhere needed, keeps me in game, says Jasprit Bumrah after wearing Purple Cap

MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets against Delhi Capitals as he chase down Kagiso Rabada in the purple cap race.

New Delhi Published on: October 31, 2020 17:58 IST
Playing under two captains this season, Mumbai Indians’ star bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been seen bowling in different facets of matches throughout this IPL 2020. And this frequent change had no bearing on the MI pacer, who finally ended the monopoly of Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada over two seasons to wear the purple cap.

The 26-year-old matched the South African’s 23-wicket haul with three wickets in the match to restrict DC at 110/9 in 20 overs as MI took the upper hand in the match.

The pacer came to bowl for the first time in the 12th over and was on the money from word go as he picked the wicket of in-form Marcus Stoinis while surprising many with his ability to turn the kookaburra so late in the innings. This called for rave reviews from former cricketers and fans alike as the bowler finished his spell at an astounding 14/3.

Speaking right after getting the purple cap, Bumrah said the very challenge of bowling anywhere throughout the 20 overs excites him.

“Not a bad day, a hot afternoon here, we had to travel a lot, trying to be clear in what I wanted to do and wanted to do well. Not worried about the purple cap, it's important that the team wins. I'm ready to bowl anytime during the 20 overs, I like the challenges and it always keeps me in the game,” he said.

