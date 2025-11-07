'Isn’t Rs 4 lakh enough?’: SC questions Shami’s ex-wife Hasin Jahan in alimony case, issues notice to pacer The Supreme Court has issued a notice to ace India pacer Mohammed Shami and the West Bengal government after his ex-wife Hasin Jahan filed a plea seeking an increase in the alimony provided to her by the star cricketer.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India has issued a notice to ace India pacer Mohammed Shami and the West Bengal government on a petition filed by his ex-wife, Hasin Jahan. It is worth noting that Shami’s ex-wife has been seeking an increase in the monthly maintenance granted to her and their daughter.

In a court ruling issued on July 1, 2025, Shami was issued an order by the Calcutta High Court that fixed the alimony at Rs 1.5 lakh per month for her and Rs 2.5 lakh for their daughter. In the plea, submitted by Hasin Jahan, she made the argument that the amount was insufficient considering Shami’s lavish lifestyle and financial status.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court questioned the demand of Hasin Jahan, asking her if Rs 4 Lakh per month is not enough, stating that the award as ordered by the Calcutta High Court is ‘quite handsome.’

However, the bench went on to issue notices to both Shami and the West Bengal government, directing them to respond within four weeks. The next meeting for the same is expected to happen in December 2025.

What did Hasin Jahan’s counsel contend?

It is worth noting that Hasin Jahan’s counsel contended that Shami, as a big name in world cricket, earns substantially and owns significant assets. "The husband earns a lot of money. Look at the affidavits - he has property worth hundreds of crores, cars, frequent foreign travel, and a luxurious lifestyle," her lawyer submitted before the court.

Interestingly, the court’s notice to both Shami and the West Bengal government marks the latest development in the ongoing legal dispute between Shami and Hasin Jahan, which has been ongoing since 2018 after allegations of domestic abuse, dowry harassment, and financial disputes were made.

