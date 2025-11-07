BCB set to investigate Jahanara Alam's inappropriate behaviour allegations The BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) recently came forward and revealed that they have set up a committee to investigate the allegations made by Jahanara Alam of inappropriate behaviour by a former selector during the 2022 World Cup.

The BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) recently came forward and revealed that it will be running an investigation and will be forming a committee to look into the allegations made by former women’s pacer Jahanara Alam. It is worth noting that Alam claimed that a former selector behaved inappropriately with her during the 2022 World Cup.

The BCB gave the instruction to the committee to submit its findings within 15 working days. The BCB also stated that it would be taking appropriate action based on its findings.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has noted with concern the allegations reported in the media made by a former member of the Bangladesh national women's cricket team regarding alleged misconduct by certain individuals associated with the team," the BCB statement read.

"As the matter is of a sensitive nature, the BCB has decided to form a committee to investigate the allegations thoroughly. The committee will submit its findings and recommendations within 15 working days. The BCB is committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and professional environment for all its players and personnel. The Board takes such matters with utmost seriousness and will take appropriate action based on the findings of the investigation,” the statement added.

Alam also alleged inappropriate behaviour by BCB officials

Furthermore, Jahanara Alam stated in an interview that the former selector behaved inappropriately with her during the World Cup, back when he was the selector and the team manager. She claimed that the selector asked her lewd questions.

She also alleged that some BCB officials acted inappropriately with her as well. She also stated that she reported the incident to former BCB director Shafiul Islam Nadel and the board's chief executive, Nizamuddin Chowdhury.

Speaking of her career, Alam played a total of 52 WODIs for Bangladesh, where she took 48 wickets and scored 185 runs. Furthermore, she represented Bangladesh women across 83 WT20Is, where she took 60 wickets and scored 169 runs.

