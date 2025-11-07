Quinton de Kock surpasses Chris Gayle in elite list with magnificent ton against Pakistan Veteran South Africa batter Quinton de Kock scored a brilliant century against Pakistan in the second ODI of the ongoing series. Scoring the ton, the star batter surpassed former Windies batter Chris Gayle in an elite list.

South Africa registered a brilliant win against Pakistan in the second ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides locked horns at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on November 6, and the clash saw Pakistan batting first and posting a total of 269 runs on the board.

Aiming to chase down the target, it was an exceptional performance by veteran batter Quinton de Kock that propelled the Proteas to a stellar victory. Opening the innings for the side, De Kock scored 123 runs in 119 deliveries, as the visitors registered an eight-wicket win.

It is worth noting that, scoring a century, Quinton de Kock moved past former West Indies batter Chris Gayle and now only sits behind AB de Villiers in the list of visiting players with the most ODI centuries in Asia.

This was De Kock’s 9th century in Asia, and notably, Gayle had scored eight centuries to his name in Asia, with De Villiers hitting 10.

De Kock reflected on his performance after the game

For his stellar performance, Quinton de Kock was awarded the Player of the Match award, and he spoke up on his performance and how delighted he was to help the team win the game.

“We played really nicely today. We kept the pressure on them. We just needed to bat really well. I think for myself, I set really high standards, and that just keeps working for me. It's nice to be back with the team, the extra responsibility is good. I haven't batted with a lot of these guys before, but it's great to make new friends. The guys have batted really nicely in the last two games; nice and clinical performances,” Quinton de Kock said in the post-match presentation ceremony. For the final ODI of the series, both South Africa and Pakistan will lock horns in the third clash of the series. The two sides will gather at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, on November 8.

