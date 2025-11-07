Jasprit Bumrah scripts history, breaks Saeed Ajmal's record with wicket against Australia Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, with a wicket against Australia in the fourth T20I of the ongoing series breezed past former Pakistan cricketer Saeed Ajmal, and now has the most T20I wickets of any bowler against Australia.

The Indian team performed brilliantly in the fourth T20I of the ongoing series against Australia. After the first game of the series was washed out, the second was won by the hosts. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side has done a commendable job in making a comeback in the series, with back-to-back wins.

The fourth T20I of the series saw the two sides lock horns at the Carrara Oval on November 6, and after India posted a total of 167 runs in the first innings, the Men in Blue limited the hosts to 119 in the second innings, winning the game by 48 runs and gaining the advantage in the series.

Several bowlers made notable contributions for India, but the sole wicket of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Bowling four overs in the game, Bumrah conceded 27 runs and took one wicket in the process. Doing so, the star pacer surpassed Saeed Ajmal and became the player with the most T20I wickets against Australia in history.

Notably, Bumrah now has 20 T20I wickets against Australia in 16 innings, whereas Ajmal took 19 wickets against the side in 11 innings.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav speaks after the win

Registering a comfortable win against Australia, India captain Suryakumar Yadav took centre stage and credited the batters for their performance in the game, and heaped praise on them for batting smartly against the Aussies.

“I feel credit goes to all the batters. The way Shubman and Abhishek started, they knew this was not a 200-220 wicket. They batted very smartly. It was a complete team effort from the batters. [Bowling] The message is clear. Me and Gauti bhai, we are on the same page. There was a little dew but the bowlers adapted quickly. [Dube and Washington bowling] Always good to have bowlers give you 2-3 overs. This combination suits us. People chipping in, raising their hands, bailing their side is great,” Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

