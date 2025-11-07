Sunil Chhetri eyes retirement from professional football after 2025-26 ISL season Veteran India footballer Sunil Chhetri recently came forward and talked about how he plans to hang up his boots and call time on his professional football career after the 2025-26 ISL season, and after India's elimination from the Asian qualifiers.

In a major development, Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri is looking to hang up his boots after the 2025-26 ISL season. Chhetri, who had retired from international football last June, received a memorable farewell from the fans at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. He had been pulled back out of retirement by then-coach Manolo Marquez to help India in the Asian Cup Qualifiers.

However, with India’s elimination from the tournament, Chhetri has decided to bring an end to his international career and will retire from club football after the 2025-26 ISL season.

“If we win the ISL, it will give me a chance to wear national (winning) club colours and play in international competitions again. At 42, it’s not easy. I want to score 15 goals (this season) and retire,” Chhetri told the Times of India.

“It was easy telling Khalid, sir, about my decision. When I joined the national team, I only had one idea in my head. I am going to be there to be as helpful as possible for the qualifiers,” he added.

It is worth noting that it did not go as expected for team India in the Asian Qualifiers. Being the highest-ranked team in the final round of the qualifiers, the Indian team is winless after four matches and has been knocked out.

Chhetri opened up on his regrets

Speaking up on his return, Chhetri opined that his only regret was that the team did not qualify. He reflected on how he gave his best for the Indian team on his return.

“When I chose to go back, I knew about his possibility because I have played long enough. For me, there are no regrets. The regret is that we did not qualify. For the four games (in the qualifiers), I really gave my best,” Chhetri said.

