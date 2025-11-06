Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement, know when five legendary football players hung up their boots Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, hints at retirement, weighing his future post-World Cup 2026. Legends Pele, Maradona, Zidane, Beckenbauer, and Bobby Charlton all retired in their 30s, highlighting Ronaldo’s longevity at the top of football.

New Delhi:

Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped hints about his possible retirement from professional football, leaving fans and pundits speculating about when one of the sport’s greatest ever might finally call time on an extraordinary career. At 40, Ronaldo is still performing at an elite level with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, but in a recent interview with Piers Morgan, he suggested he is carefully weighing his future in the game.

“Soon. But I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. It will be difficult? Yes. Probably will cry, yes. I’m an open person. It will be very, very difficult, yes. But Piers, I prepare my future since 25, 26, 27 years old, I prepare my future. So I think I will be capable to support that pressure,” Ronaldo said.

However, Ronaldo is not expected to hang up his boots before the FIFA World Cup 2026. After the tournament concludes, the Portugal captain may step away from international football, potentially followed by his club career. Turning 41 in February, Ronaldo will be one of the oldest, if not the oldest, players to feature in a World Cup, which is a testament to his mental and physical preparation, especially compared to other football legends who retired much earlier.

Five legends who retired in their 30s

Pele

Pele, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, retired at 37 in 1977 after winning three World Cups with Brazil and scoring prolifically for Santos and New York Cosmos.

Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona, the Argentine icon, retired in October 1997 at 37, capping a glittering career that included leading Argentina to the 1986 World Cup and memorable spells at Napoli and Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane, the French maestro, stepped away from professional football at 34 following the 2006 World Cup, where he led France to the final, ultimately losing to Italy in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Franz Beckenbauer

Franz Beckenbauer, the German legend, retired at 37 in 1983 after revolutionising the sweeper role and leading both club and country to numerous trophies, including a World Cup as captain and later as manager.

Sir Bobby Charlton

Sir Bobby Charlton, the English star and 1966 World Cup winner, retired at 38 in 1973. Known for his goal-scoring ability and elegance on the ball, Charlton left an indelible mark on Manchester United and English football.