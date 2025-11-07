Matt Henry returns as New Zealand announces squad for West Indies ODIs Star New Zealand cricketer Matt Henry was named in the Black Caps' squad for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies. The two sides will take on each other across three ODIs on November 16, 19, and 22.

New Delhi:

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) recently came forward and announced its squad for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies. It is worth noting that the Black Caps are in the midst of a multi-format series against the Windies that involves five T20Is, three ODIs, and three Test matches as well.

The three ODIs in the series will be played on November 16, 19, and 22 in Christchurch, Napier, and Hamilton. With New Zealand announcing the squad, it is worth noting that Mitchell Santner will be leading the side, with the likes of Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, and Devon Conway included as well.

One of the most notable inclusions in the squad was that of Matt Henry. Notably, Henry missed the last two ODIs against England with a calf strain and is currently undergoing rehab as he prepares for the upcoming ODIs and Test series.

Head coach Rob Walter gives his take on the squad

With the squad announcement, New Zealand’s head coach Rob Walter took centre stage and welcomed the return of Matt Henry. He also gave his take on the inclusion of Blair Tickner in the squad.

"Matt is a vital member of this group and the senior leader of our pace attack, so it'll be great to have him back around the group for the ODIs and Tests. He will be fresh and fit after a good rest, and we know he'll be raring to go ahead of a big five weeks with the white and red ball,” Walter was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"We couldn't have asked for more from Ticks against England. He brought plenty of energy and his pace and bounce proved to be a big test for some of the best batters in the world,” he added.

New Zealand Squad for ODIs: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young

