'Don’t feel the absence': Abhishek Nayar makes massive statement on Hardik Pandya, heaps praise on Shivam Dube Former India cricketer Abhishek Nayar recently came forward and made a massive statement on all-rounder Hardik Pandya, and also heaped praise on Shivam Dube for putting in good performances for the Men in Blue as an all-rounder.

New Delhi:

Team India performed brilliantly in the fourth T20I of the ongoing series against Australia. The two sides faced off at the Carrara Oval on November 6, and the game saw the Men in Blue register a brilliant victory, gaining the lead in the series.

Throughout the game, there were several performances from the clash that stood out, but it was the showing of all-rounder Shivam Dube that caught many eyes. Dube amassed 22 runs in 18 deliveries and took two wickets, conceding 20 runs in the two overs that he bowled.

His performance helped India win the game and certainly impressed former all-rounder Abhishek Nayar. Taking centre stage, Nayar opined Dube’s all-around performance lessens the impact of Hardik Pandya’s absence in the team.

“We always say that Hardik Pandya is the kind of all-rounder that India requires. But game after game, Shivam Dube has shown that he can be that all-rounder as well. You don’t really feel the absence of Hardik Pandya because Shivam bowls important overs, takes key wickets, and contributes with the bat in different situations,” Nayar told JioStar.

Nayar further praised Shivam Dube

Additionally, Abhishek Nayar claimed that Shivam Dube is doing everything that an Indian all-rounder needs to do and praised him for rising up to every challenge thrown at him.

"Today again, he scored crucial runs and took two big wickets when Australia were looking to accelerate. Whenever he has been challenged by this Indian team management, he has come up with flying colours. He may not be tagged as ‘the all-rounder’, but he does everything that an Indian all-rounder needs to do," said Nayar. For the fifth and final T20I, both India and Australia will lock horns at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane, on November 8.

