IPL 2026: Updated points table after CSK vs KKR match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings registered their second consecutive win of the season on Tuesday as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the 22nd match of IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. They also became the first team in IPL 2026 to defend a total of less than 200 runs as KKR fell short by 32 runs to succumb to their fourth loss in five matches.

With this win, CSK jumped to eighth place in the points table and have four points to show for their efforts after five matches while KKR are still rooted to the bottom of the table with only one point which they got after the washout against Punjab Kings.

Rajasthan Royals continue to be on top of the table with four wins in five matches but are only a point ahead of the only unbeaten team this year, Punjab Kings. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are placed third but could jump to the top if they beat the seventh placed Lucknow Super Giants today at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sunrisers Hyderabad are in fourth position after their big win over the Royals by 57 runs on Monday.

Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans and LSG are the next three teams in the table while Mumbai Indians are in ninth place after three losses in four matches.

What happened in the CSK vs KKR match?

It was a brilliant show from the five-time champions at home in the game against KKR. They lost the toss but managed to post 192 runs on the board on the back of explosive knocks from Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis. KKR did well to restrict the hosts below the 200-run mark but couldn't chase down the target as the CSK spinners choked them in the middle overs.

Noor Ahmad was the star bowler with three wickets for CSK as he also won the player of the match award while Anshul Kamboj and Akeal Hosein were amongst the wickets in the game.

Here's the latest IPL 2026 points table after Match 22

Teams Played Won Lost No Result Points Table Net Run-Rate Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 0 8 0.889 Punjab Kings 4 3 0 1 6 0.720 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 3 1 0 6 1.148 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 0 4 0.576 Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 0 2 0.322 Gujarat Titans 4 2 2 0 4 -0.029 Lucknow Super Giants 4 2 2 0 4 -0.427 Chennai Super Kings 5 2 3 0 4 -0.846 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 0 2 -0.772 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 4 0 1 0 -1.383

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