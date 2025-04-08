IPL 2025 points table: Check updated standings after PBKS vs CSK clash in Mullanpur Punjab Kings registered their third win of the season as they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 18 runs at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. CSK have now lost their fourth consecutive match of the season.

Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Tuesday, April 8. Defending a target of 220, PBKS registered an 18-run win over CSK as they denied MS Dhoni a finish he and his fans were waiting for. Dhoni scored 27 from 12 balls, laced with three sixes and a four, however, his team could not cross the line as they were restricted for 201.

With this win, PBKS have registered their third win of the season out of four matches they have played. CSK now have only one win in their five outings and stay in the bottom half of the points table. Punjab remain on fourth spot in the points table, while CSK stay on ninth.

Talking about their loss to PBKS, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad highlight that their fielding needs to improve. "I think the last four games, the only point of difference (fielding being the difference). It has been critical. The catches we have been dropping, the same batsman is scoring 15, 20, 30 runs," Gaikwad said in the post-match presentation.

He also praised the centurion Priyansh Arya. "Sometimes you have to appreciate it (On Arya's 100). Priyansh played well. High-risk batting and it came off well. We were getting wickets at regular intervals but they kept the momentum going. 10-15 runs lesser would have helped us. But it comes down to dropped catches," he added.

Tuesday was a double-header as Kolkata Knight Riders faced Lucknow Super Giants in the afternoon fixture. LSG defeated KKR in another high-scoring game as they registered a four-run win while defending 238 at Eden Gardens.

The win saw them go above KKR in the table and take the fourth spot. The table is led by Delhi Capitals, who are the only unbeaten team in this tournament so far. They have three wins in three matches. Check the points table here.