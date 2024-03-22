Friday, March 22, 2024
     
IPL 2024: Match 2 PBKS vs DC Today's Match Prediction & Analysis: Who will win?

The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals lock horns at a brand new Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh. The venue is hosting an IPL match for the first time.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: March 22, 2024 13:34 IST
Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, IPL 2024
Image Source : PTI Second match of IPL 2024 will be played between PBKS and DC

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will get their campaign underway in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 23, Saturday. The clash will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh international cricket stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh which will be the new home venue for PBKS this time around.

Shikhar Dhawan will continue to lead the Punjab side while Rishabh Pant is set to comeback as the captain of Delhi. The latter is playing his first competitive game since December 2022 after surviving from the life-threatening accident. Both teams couldn't make it to the playoffs last year and this time will be keen on putting up an improved show. 

It is a double-header day in the IPL and this clash will take place in the afternoon with the game starting at 3:30 PM IST.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2024, 2nd T20 match

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Date & Time: Saturday, March 22 at 3:30 PM IST (Toss at 3 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

PBKS vs DC Probable Playing XIs

PBKS probable playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide/Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

DC probable playing XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Tristan Stubbs, Lalit Yadav/Kumar Kushagra, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

PBKS vs DC Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: David Warner

With the onus on top five batters to make the majority of the run-scoring, Delhi will need Warner to get going from their season opener itself. Though the left-hander wasn't in great form in ILT20, he scored runs at will for Australia in the T20I series against the West Indies. Having scored more than 12000 runs in the shortest format, Warner will be key for the Capitals in the opening game.

Best Bowler of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav

The match is set to be played at a new venue and there is no idea on how the surface will behave. On such pitches, a bowler like Kuldeep Yadav can certainly make the difference. The left-arm wrist spinner is completely different bowler to what he was a couple of years ago and oozes a lot of confidence. He is also coming off a very good Test series against England at home and with a spot at the T20 World Cup up for grabs, Kuldeep will be keen on making the most of this opportunity.

Who will win the Match: Delhi Capitals (DC)

