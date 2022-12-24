IPL 2023 mini auction: Mumbai Indians to Gujarat Titans, here are 'PROBABLE PLAYING XI' for every franchise

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The coveted IPL trophy

IPL 2023 mini auction: The 2023 edition of the IPL mini auction proved to be record-breaking in many ways. From Sam Curran becoming the most expensive player in the history of the tournament to 4 players crossing the INR 15 crore mark, the recently concluded auction saw the records tumble. The all-rounders, in particular, were under focus and they did not disappoint at all. Ben Stokes & Sam Curran forced a bidding war at the auction table.

As of now, all the franchises might be very happy and they will have a starting eleven in their mind. Gujarat Titans are the defending champions and they certainly will want to keep their title intact. After analyzing the final squad of every franchise, here's how their starting eleven might look.

Chennai Super Kings' probable XI:

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Royal Challengers Bangalore's probable XI:

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians' probable XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Camron Green, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah

Lucknow Supergiants' probable XI:

KL Rahul (c), Quinton De Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra

Gujarat Titans' probable XI:

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, KS Bharat, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Odean Smith

Kolkata Knight Riders' probable XI:

Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaaz (wk), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav

Punjab Kings' probable XI:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shah Rukh Khan, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Raj Bawa

Delhi Capitals' probable XI:

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c &wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Rajasthan Royals' probable XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R. Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Sunrisers Hyderabad's probable XI:

Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Adil Rashid, Umran Malik, T. Natarajan

