IPL 2023: How can CSK qualify for playoffs this season?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous outing in Lucknow but their match ended in no result due to rain. CSK had restricted LSG to 125/7 in 19.2 overs before rain interrupted and play never resumed. Many might feel that the Men in Yellow were robbed of two points but the way the pitch has behaved in Lucknow this season, the abandonment is also a safe result given that the home team itself has not been able to chase down scores like 135 and 126.

CSK currently are at the third position with 11 points to their name after playing 10 matches. They have won five matches so far and lost four while one of their matches ended in no result. With 10 teams fighting it out for the trophy, the playoffs qualification scenario has also got tough since last year. Seven wins are not enough now to make it to the top four and hence, CSK will have to very careful in their upcoming matches.

Here we look at CSK's playoff qualification chances in IPL 2023?

How many matches has CSK played so far? What is their position in points table?

CSK has played 10 matches so far and have 11 points. They are at the third position in the points table.

Against which teams CSK's matches are left?

CSK will next face Mumbai Indians on Saturday (May 6) at their home ground. Their last three games are against Delhi Capitals twice and Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams are in the bottom half of the points table at the moment.

What CSK needs to do qualify for the playoffs?

Chennai Super Kings will have to win at least three matches to confirm their place in the playoffs. With three wins, they will reach upto 17 points and that will be enough to make it to the top four. They can even make it with two win in their last four matches. But then, they will have to depend on other results as well. NRR scenario might not come for CSK now with most of the teams apart from LSG thanks to one point they got due to abandonment of last game.

Can CSK make it to top 2?

Yes absolutely. Control the controllables. Kewp winning your matches. If CSK manage to win all their remaining matches, they will end on 19 points and that will be enough to seal a place in the top two in the points table.

