Monday, May 29, 2023
     
  IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT: What will be DLS target for CSK to win IPL final?

What are the DLS targets for CSK to win the IPL 2023 final? Know over-by-over updates here as rain continues to hamper the CSK vs GT summit clash

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: May 29, 2023 22:56 IST
IPL, IPL 2023 final, CSK vs GT
Image Source : AP Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni

The final of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is currently in progress with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) chasing a target of 215 runs against Gujarat Titans. However, rain is playing a crucial role by making its appearance in the first over of the chase.

There is nothing to worry as of now with two hours of extra time allotted to the final before we start losing the overs. But with more rain expected later in the night, we might have a situation where the DLS method might come into play.

Hence, here is the DLS target for CSK:

DLS target for CSK
Overs Target
20 215
19 207
18 198
17 190
16 181
15 171
14 162
13 153
12 143
11 133
10 123
9 112
8 101
7 90
6 78
5 66

These scores are based on the current situation when the play has stopped. The DLS target for CSK will change if rain interrupts the match once is resumes. Moreover, as and when CSK will lose a wicket, the target will keep changing and that will have more bearing on the result of the match. However, it now remains to be seen when the match resumes given that the rain has stopped.

CSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

GT Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

More to follow...

