IPL 2023: Advertisement for TV takes considerable fall as compared to digital platform

Indian Premier League 2023 is inching towards its final stages with only three teams in contention to win the trophy. While Chennai Super Kings have sealed their berth in the final clash, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will face each other in the Qualifier 2 to determine the other finalist. The tournament which began on March 31 will finish with the final clash on May 28. Digital has overtaken TV as a preferred medium to watch IPL 2023, according to BARC Data and Data.ai. The advertisement for TV has also taken a considerable fall.

According to BARC data, the declining viewership is seen in the frequency of IPL match-watching on television. The number of matches watched on IPL has been declining since IPL 2020 and is at its lowest point this edition of the tournament.

The declining viewership has impacted the number of advertisers advertising on TV this IPL. The number of advertisers on TV has dropped by 40% as compared to the previous season.

When compared to the numbers on the digital platform, they are record-breaking this season. The CSK vs GT match on Tuesday clocked 2.5 crore views, the highest-ever concurrent viewership. The total IPL views on digital have already crossed over 1300 crore mark, setting a world record.

In terms of sponsorships and advertisers, the digital platform has roped in 26 sponsors, the highest ever for any sporting event.

