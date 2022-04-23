IPL 2022: Third umpire should have interfered and said it was no ball - Rishabh Pant

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rovman Powell smashes six in DC vs RR match

Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals' skipper said the third umpire should have "interfered" to check for a possible waist-high no-ball in the crucial final over against Rajasthan Royals in yesterday's match.

"I thought the no ball could have been precious for us. I thought we could have checked that no ball, but it's not in my control," pant said in the post-match presentation.

DC lost the match to RR by 15 runs.

Delhi needed 36 runs from the final over, Rovman Powell hit three successive sixes from the first three deliveries off Obed McCoy. DC needed another 18 more from the final three deliveries.

Kuldeep Yadav, who was at the non-striker's end, gestured to the umpires demanding that the last delivery be checked for a possible no-ball on height.

Powell joined in the discussion with the umpires too but the officials stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.

Pant then gestured Powell and Kuldeep to walk out though assistant coach Shane Watson tried to reason with him.

"Yes, disappointed, but can't do much about it. Everyone was frustrated because it was not even close, so I thought it was only a no ball. Everyone in the ground saw that," Pant said.

"I think third umpire should have intervened in between and said it was a no ball, but I can't change the rule myself I guess."

The incident also saw DC coaching staff member Praveen Amre walk into the playing arena but he was told to go back by the umpires.

RR legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal tried to stop Kuldeep from walking out, while Royals opener Jos Buttler, who hit a match-winning 116, was also seen having words with Pant near the boundary line.

The match eventually resumed after a long delay and DC fell short by 15 runs.

Asked if it was all right to send a team management member onto the field to argue for not calling a no-ball, Pant said, "Obviously it wasn't right, but what happened with us was also not right. It was just the heat of the moment, can't do much about it. I think it was the fault of both of the sides, not even only for us because throughout the tournament we have seen some good umpiring."

Royals captain Sanju Samson said, "It went for a six, it was a full toss and the umpire gave it a normal ball. But batsman wanted it as a no ball. I think umpire made his decision very clear and stuck to it."

(Inputs by PTI)