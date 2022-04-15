IPL 2022: KKR vs SRH, Changes in the teams

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Aaron Finch to replace Ajinkya Rahane to make his debut in IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders is currently at the second position on the points table after playing five matches. They will look to add two points to their tally as well as increase the net run rate in order to solidify their position in top four as they play against Sunriser's Hyderabad on Friday here at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Shreyas Iyer's side is coming into this game after losing its last match against Delhi Capitals by 44 runs. While Kane Williamson's team are geared-up after their last win against Gujarat Titans.

Team Changes for KKR

With Aaron Finch's availability for IPL 2022, Ajinkya Rahane has to sit on the bench for today's match. Rahane's performance so far has not contributed much for the knights. Because of the Australian white-ball captain's entry Sam Billings too, will have to make way for Sheldon Jackson. Aman Hakim Khan will be playing in the place of Rasikh Salam.

Team Changes for SRH

Jagadeesha Suchith has replaced all-rounder Washington Sundar who got injured in SRH's last match against Gujarat Titans.

Sunriser's Hyderabad has won the toss and decided to bowl first. Since IPL 2020, SRH has lost all the four matches against KKR. The average first innings score at Brabourne stadium is 194.2.

Check Live Updates of the match.