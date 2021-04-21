IPL 2021: Need Williamson for anchoring the game, says David Warner

Image Source : IPLT20.COM SRH captain David Warner in action against PBKS in Chennai on Wednesday.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Kane Williamson, who played his first Indian Premier League match of the season on Wednesday, after missing the earlier games due to injury, said he is feeling good and fit.

"Bit of a minor injury on my elbow. It's feeling pretty good. Nice to be out there and get my first opportunity," said the batsman who batted at No. 3 and made an unbeaten 16 off 19 deliveries as his team SRH powered to a nine-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS).

His team skipper David Warner said that Williamson's ability to play spin well makes him an integral part of the line-up.

"The game plan of having Williamson there is obviously to anchor the game. He rotates strike so well. Against spin, he gets forward and gets back, he just knows his role and game plan. It's handy having him in the middle," said Warner after the match.

Warner praised his bowlers who restricted PBKS to 120. Pacer Khaleel Ahmed took three wickets for 21 while left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma took two wickets for 24.

"Our bowlers did a fantastic job and reduced them to a low score. They executed well and we won batting second. I am really pleased we got across the line," he said.

This was SRH's first win of the season and they have played all their matches in Chennai.

"We have got one more game here. No surprises with this wicket, we got to bowl well. It's all about starting fresh again and take the wicket out of it," he added.