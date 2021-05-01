Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings statistical preview

Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the blockbuster IPL 2021 match on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium Saturday. MI, the defending champions, returned to winning ways against Rajasthan Royals, while CSK are enjoying a stellar five-match winning run.

MI, who seem to have rediscovered their mojo on a batting-friendly surface in Delhi after the Chennai leg saw them lose three of their five matches, will be tough competitors for CSK who are on top of the table at the moment.

As both the sides meet in New Delhi, let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the game:

Head to Head: Both sides have met on 32 occasions so far, with Mumbai Indians winning in 19 of them. Last season, however, MI and CSK shared the spoils across the two legs in the group stage.

In the first match, CSK had defeated MI by five wickets in a comfortable victory but Rohit Sharma's men outclassed the Super Kings by 10 wickets in the return leg.

Most runs in MI vs CSK (among current squad)

Suresh Raina (CSK) - 730 Rohit Sharma (MI) - 568 MS Dhoni (CSK) - 643 Kieron Pollard (MI) - 520 Ambati Rayudu (CSK, MI) - 510

Most wickets in MI vs CSK (among current squad)