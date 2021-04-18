Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 | Poor batting, need to play smart cricket: David Warner disappointed with third-straight loss

After SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) four changes in the line-up for the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) had left skipper David Warner bemused and surprised at the toss, the left-handed batsman hit out at his side's poor batting after they lost their third successive match in this year's IPL.

Warner and Jonny Bairstow had provided their side a platform with a quick 67-run opening-wicket partnership. But the batsmen that followed disappointed.

Manish Pandey, newcomers Virat Singh and Abhishek Sharma threw their wickets away.

"I don't know how to take that. Obviously disappointing. Two of us were set but it proves that if you don't bat deep, you can't win. If you get a partnership and if there is one person at the end, you can chase it down," said a disappointed Warner after the match.

"These scores are very chaseable, it's just poor batting. The guys need to play smart cricket in the middle. The bowlers have been fantastic," he added.

Warner said that both Bairstow and he will have to take the responsibility of batting deep from next match onwards.

"You have to learn from mistakes and right now it is just the batsmen. It's our responsibility at the top to bat deep."

Warner had, earlier after the toss, failed to recall the names of the players who were brought in as changes showing that he wasn't sure of their capabilities.

"We have made four changes. I cannot remember the names. Have to look at the team-sheet," he had said.