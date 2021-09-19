Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 CSK vs MI: Where are MS Dhoni's Chennai and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai on the points table?

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League will resume on Sunday (September 19) with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on the Mumbai Indians (MI). The season was suspended in May due to COVID-19 infections in multiple participating squads.

The entire IPL was held in the UAE last year without any hassles and the BCCI will be hoping for a similar experience this time around.

Fans, albeit a limited number, will also be present at an IPL venue for the first time since 2019, adding immensely to the event's spectacle.

As both the sides gear up for a blockbuster restart, let's take a look at where MS Dhoni's Chennai and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai are on the points table.

Chennai Super Kings: 2nd

With five wins in seven matches, the CSK are currently second on the table with 10 points. A win against Mumbai Indians will take them to top spot, displacing Delhi Capitals who have played an extra game and have 12 points.

CSK enjoyed a five-match winning run in the first leg after an opening game defeat to DC. Incidentally, they lost to Mumbai Indians in their last game before suspension.

Mumbai Indians: 4th

Over the past few seasons, Rohit Sharma's side has made slow starts to the season but picked pace towards the business end, and MI will be hopeful of a similar result when they begin their second leg against CSK.

The side had picked form towards the closing stages of the first phase with two successive wins -- their victory against CSK was remarkable as the side had chased down the 219-run target on the final delivery, courtesy a 34-ball unbeaten 87 from all-rounder Kieron Pollard.