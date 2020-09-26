IPL 2020 | 'I was a little surprised': Ajit Agarkar critical of Virat Kohli's 'decision-making' against KXIP

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Ajit Agarkar was critical of Virat Kohli's decision making during the match against Kings XI Punjab, and also talked about RCB captain's ideal batting position.

Royal Challengers Bangalore faced a tough loss in their second match of IPL 2020, as the side conceded a 97-run defeat to Kings XI Punjab. Eyebrows were raised on some of Virat Kohli's decisions throughout the first innings - the biggest one being Shivam Dube bowling the final over of the innings.

Navdeep Saini had completed his quota of four overs in the 18th over, while Dale Steyn and Dube bowled the final two overs.

After former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir criticised Kohli's decisions during the game, Ajit Agarkar,too, has said that bowling Dube in the final over wasn't a good decision.

“I understand Dube had a couple of decent overs. But when you come into the last over, when one batsman is set and batting at 100+, you would want your main bowler to come and bowl. Particularly, in the last over, because in T20 cricket, a couple of deliveries could make a huge difference,” Agarkar said on ESPNCricinfo.

He also talked about Virat Kohli's batting position in the game. Josh Philippe was promoted to number three in the batting order against KXIP, and Agarkar insisted that Kohli should "never bat lower than no.3."

“Even though they were never even in the chase because they had lost too many wickets. And that is the other thing. Virat Kohli should never bat lower than No. 3. Yes, because they have Aaron Finch so he is not opening. But he just cannot bat lower than No. 3,” Agarkar said.

“These are the games in which he takes extra responsibility or rises to the occasion. He likes to get in the game. I was a little surprised he did not come to bat at no. 3. Not great decision making on the day.”

RCB will return to action on September 28 when they take on the defending champions, Mumbai Indians in Dubai.

