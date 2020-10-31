IPL 2020 | SRH opt to bowl first vs RCB in Sharjah, Navdeep Saini returns

Image Source : IPLT20.COM David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner opted to bowl first in Sharjah in their must-win IPL 2020 tie against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. Both teams made a few changes to their lineup.

"We'll have a bowl. Vijay Shankar is out, Saha is fit. We have to win both the games. It's how I approach every game. We gotta start well. We had only one look at this pitch. Got to see how it plays today," said Warner.

SRH, presently standing sixth with 10 points from 12 games, need to win both their remaining games to stand a chance to make it to the playoffs.

RCB, who have amassed 14 points from as many games, need to win only one of their remaining games to make the playoffs.

"We wanted to bat first to be honest. We think it'll get slower. Navdeep's back for Dube, Udana replaces Steyn. It was a strange bit of batting. These things happen. We are not too far away from that professional performance," said Kohli.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

