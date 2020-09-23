IPL 2020, RR vs CSK: Record 33 sixes hit; Samson scores joint-fastest fifty in league | All Records

Image Source : IPLT20.COM The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings saw 33 sixes, equaling the record for most sixes hit in an IPL match.

Rajasthan Royals kickstarted their campaign in the Indian Premier League with a victory over Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. The side defeated MS Dhoni's men by 16 runs, posting a mammoth total of 216/7 in 20 overs.

CSK, in return, were held at 200/6 in their full quota of 20 overs, with Faf du Plessis scoring 72 off 37 deliveries. Skipper MS Dhoni slammed three consecutive sixes in the final over, but the game was already lost by then.

Sanju Samson was the hero of the match as he scored 74 off just 32 deliveries, and also took part in four dismissals (two catches and two stumpings).

Here are all the records from the game:

33: A record 33 sixes were hit during the match between RR and CSK, which is a joint-record for most sixes in a single IPL match. The other match having 33 sixes, incidentally, also featured CSK as they took on RCB in Bengaluru in 2018.

19: Sanju Samson slammed a half-century off just 19 deliveries during the match against CSK, which is the joint-fastest for the fifty in an IPL innings. He equalled fellow teammate David Miller's record innings, which came for KXIP against RR in 2014.

30: Lungi Ngidi bowled the joint-most expensive final over in the history of the Indian Premier League. He conceded 30 runs in the final over, 26 of which came from Jofra Archer's bat as he slammed four sixes in the over. Ashoke Dinda and Chris Jordan have earlier conceded 30 runs in the final over in the IPL.

10: After a long wait of 10 years, Rajasthan Royals have finally beaten Chennai Super Kings while batting first.

416: The joint-total of both the teams in the match between RR and CSK was 416, which is the 12th highest match aggregate in the history of the league. 469 remains the highest, which, incidentally, also came in the match between the same teams in 2010.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage