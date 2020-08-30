IPL 2020 | Making sure to get used to conditions: Rohit Sharma on Mumbai Indians' first net session in UAE

Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @ROHITSHARMA45 IPL 2020 | Making sure to get used to conditions: Rohit Sharma on Mumbai Indians first training session

Defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians posted a video of their first training session in UAE for the 13 edition of the cash-rich league. The tournament is scheduled to start from September 19.

Mumbai Indians started their training session after completing the quarantine and COVID-19 protocols, the players spent time in the nets alongside head coach Mahela Jayawardene.

“[It] feels good firstly just to be out here. Even though it’s only for an hour, but we will take it,” Rohit said in the video posted by Mumbai Indians on Twitter.

“It is pretty hot out here, so just making sure that you get used to the conditions, the pitches here and all of that. So [it will be] nice and easy the first few days,” the 33-year-old said.

Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya also looked excited about the training session and said: “It’s a great feeling to come back on the field and do what we love the most. We are really excited and it [the training session] went really well.”

"It’s a great feeling to come back on the field and do what we love the most. We are really excited and it [the training session] went really well,” Suryakumar Yadav said.

Mumbai acquired services of Chris Lynn, Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter Nile this season, to bring more balance to their team.

