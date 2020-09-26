IPL 2020 | 'This year, I'm going to try..': Prithvi Shaw reveals major change in his game for this edition

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Prithvi Shaw has revealed the change he has brought in his game, as he slammed 64 off 43 balls against CSK on Friday to guide Delhi Capitals to an important win.

Delhi Capitals registered a dominant 44-run victory over the Chennai Super Kings on Friday to go top of the table. It was an all-round effort from the Capitals in the batting and bowling department, as the major players of the side stepped up to guide Delhi to a confidence-boosting victory - the one they needed after their first game ended in a Super Over.

Prithvi Shaw's 64 off 43 balls helped Delhi Capitals set up a 176-run target for the CSK. Shaw hit nine fours and a six and was adjudged the Man of the Match for his performance.

"In the start you have to see how the wicket is, playing along the ground is more important. I was striking the ball well last year as well, but I was making silly mistakes," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Shaw managed just five runs in his previous match. He was dismissed while trying a big shot off Mohammed Shami in the previous match and ended up getting caught at mid-on. He said that he tried to keep the ball down more often this time, something he says he is trying to do this season, which helped him build a long innings.

"This year I am going to try and play my strokes but more along the ground. I would like to see the highlights of my knock and see what I did well to get to the 50. We had a bit of a slow start in the powerplay and but we knew if we didn't lose a wicket in the powerplay it will go well later," he said.

Delhi will now take on the 64Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 29 with the aim to make it three wins in three matches.

