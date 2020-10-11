IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - Statistical Preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Much like they have been in the tournament so far, Delhi and Mumbai have been inseparable in their rivalry with 12 wins each in 24 meetings in IPL.

It is the clash between the two most consistent sides in IPL 2020 so far, as table-toppers Delhi Capitals take on the second-placed Mumbai Indians. While the DC have won five of their six matches so far, Rohit Sharma's MI have 8 points from six matches.

Both the sides have been near-equals in terms of their performances so far, and the stats can't seem to separate them either.

Take a look at some of the key numbers ahead of the mouth-watering clash:

Head-to-head tie: Much like they have been in the tournament so far, Delhi and Mumbai have been inseparable in their rivalry with 12 wins each in 24 meetings in IPL. But Delhi have beaten Mumbai in all their three meetings outside India - two in South Africa in IPL 2009 and once in the UAE in 2014 - and emerged victoriously in their last three matches against the four-time winners.

At the venue: Mumbai have a 2-2 record at the venue, with both the wins coming this season. Delhi have never won a match at the venue on two opportunities.

Crucial stats:

- Rohit Sharma, who has been in a decent form this season, has shown his vulnerability to leg spin in T20 cricket. And Delhi have lost Amit Mishra to an injury. But they have Kagiso Rabada (34 balls, 39 runs, one dismissal), Axar Patel (28 balls, 21 runs, one dismissal) and Harshal Patel (19 balls, 24 runs, two dismissals).

- Axar Patel, who has picked five wickets at an economy rate of 4.50, is the only bowler this season yet to concede a six.

- Delhi Capitals spin attack have been the best so far in the tournament, conceding a little over six runs an over and havinga strike rate of around 17. But the pair of Ashwin and Axar might be up against Kieron Pollard if Mumbai decide to send him up the order. He has scored 90 runs off 36 deliveries against spinners with a strike rate of 333.3 against offies.

