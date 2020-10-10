IPL 2020 | Kagiso Rabada overtakes Vinay Kumar for incredible feat; remains only behind Dwayne Bravo

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada took three wickets against Rajasthan Royals and overtook Vinay Kumar for this incredible IPL feat.

Kagiso Rabada shined for Delhi Capitals again on Friday as he took three wickets in the side's comprehensive 46-run win against Rajasthan Royals. Defending the target of 185 in Sharjah, the DC bowled Rajasthan out on 138.

Rabada has extended his lead at the top of the wicket-taking chart with his three-wicket haul in the game. He has 15 wickets to his name in six appearances in the current edition.

As he took his first wicket of the game by dismissing Rahul Tewatia, Rabada also went one step closer to an incredible IPL feat, and overtook Vinay Kumar.

This was the 20th consecutive IPL innings with at least one wicket for the South African pacer. While Vinay Kumar had 19 successive innings with a dismissal, CSK's Dwayne Bravo tops the chart with 27 innings.

Take a look at the list:

Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 27 innings Kagiso Rabada (DC) - 20 innings Vinay Kumar (--) - 19 innings Lasith Malinga (MI) - 17 innings

Kagiso Rabada has been a consistent performer for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. In the last season, Rabada took 25 wickets in 12 matches for the side, and he began from where he left this year as he has already recorded a four-wicket haul in the tournament.

With 15 wickets in six games, Rabada is four wickets clear of the second-placed Jasprit Bumrah. Only three bowlers have taken 10 or more wickets in IPL 2020 so far.

