IPL 2020 | 'Jassi Jaisa Koi Nahi!': Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh hail 'exceptional' Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah returned to his fiery best on Tuesday when he took four wickets against Rajasthan Royals, steering the Mumbai Indians to a 57-run win in Abu Dhabi. The Indian pacer conceded only 20 runs and bowled a barrage of yorkers during his spells.

His performance with the ball was key to MI regaining the top position in the IPL table, with 8 points in six matches. MI lead Delhi Capitals on Net Run Rate.

As Bumrah produced a match-winning performance, India's batting great and former Mumbai Indians player Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on the bowler.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote, "A strong performance by @mipaltan while batting & bowling. They started really well by picking early wickets and continued providing regular breakthroughs. @Jaspritbumrah93 was exceptional. Enjoyed watching him bowl tonight."

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who lifted the IPL title with Mumbai Indians last year, wrote, "Jassi jaisa koi nahi ! Great spell @Jaspritbumrah93 my man of the match !!along with @surya_14kumar #IPL2020 #MIvRR."

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri wrote, "This is no 4 20 show. This is Boom Boom Boom Boom. Maza Aa Gaya Dekh Ke - @Jaspritbumrah93 #MIvRR."

Bumrah is now the second-highest wicket-taker in this edition of the tournament, with 11 dismissals to his name in six matches. Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada holds the Purple cap with 12 wickets in five games.

