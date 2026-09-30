Rohit Sharma becomes third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli to achieve stunning feat in ODI history

Guwahati:

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Star India batter Rohit Sharma stole the show in the second ODI against West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The hosts were put under pressure in the first innings, as the Shai Hope-led side posted 405 runs on the board, but Rohit launched a scathing attack on West Indies in the second innings, giving India a perfect start.

The senior India batter completed his half-century in 32 balls, with back-to-back sixes. He set the tone for the hosts, which was well supported by captain Shubman Gill on the other end. Meanwhile, soon after his half-century, Rohit also completed 12,000 runs in ODI cricket. The Mumbai batter needed 73 runs to reach the milestone and he did so in 54 balls. With that, he became only the third Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to achieve the feat in the 50-over format. Overall, he became only the seventh cricketer to do so.

Rohit becomes first cricketer to hit 200 ODI sixes at home

Rohit hit four sixes on his way to his half-century. The fourth one was also his 200th ODI six at home, which is the most by any cricketer in history. He already holds the record for the most sixes in the format and now has another special feat to his name.

Gill scores half-century too

India desperately needed their openers to step up in the second ODI, especially after West Indies posted a mammoth total on the board. India have never chased such a high total, with 360 being their highest. The Men in Blue recorded that feat against Australia in 2013 and in that match, Rohit scored 140, while Kohli scored a ton too.

To get the job done in Guwahati, the top three had to fire as well and it has a perfect start so far, with Shubman completing his half-century in 38 balls. The goal will be to keep up with the momentum and take India close to victory. Virat Kohli, who will bat at number three, will also play an important role, especially given that India are one batter short tonight and it’s been a long time since Ruturaj Gaikwad played an ODI, as Shreyas Iyer has sealed the spot.

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