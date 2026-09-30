Campbell, Hope, and Jangoo script history, become 2nd trio with three individual ODI tons against India

The Indian team took on the West Indies in the second ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides met at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on September 30, and the game began with the West Indies coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

While many expected India to put in a good show with the ball, the West Indies’ bowling attack proved to be too much to handle for the hosts. Opening the innings, John Campbell scored a century, amassing 101 runs to his name. Shai Hope further scored 104 runs, with Amir Jangoo amassing 114 runs.

With three players completing their brilliant tons, the West Indies became only the second team in history to hit three centuries against the Indian team in ODI cricket. Furthermore, this was the third instance of a side hitting three individual centuries in a single match of ODI cricket.

South Africa has achieved the feat thrice against West Indies, India, and Sri Lanka. The West Indies did it against India today, with England doing it once against the Netherlands, and Australia achieved the feat against South Africa back in 2025.

West Indies post 405 runs in the first innings

Speaking of the game between India and the West Indies, the Windies came in to bat first and opened their innings with Keacy Carty departing on a score of nine runs. However, John Campbell performed brilliantly, scoring 101 runs to his name and performing exceptionally well.

Furthermore, Shai Hope added 104 runs to his name, with Amir Jangoo scoring 114. Additionally, Roston Chase went unbeaten on a score of 29 runs as the West Indies posted a total of 405 runs in the first innings of the clash.

As for India, the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were the highest wicket-takers, with two wickets each to their name. Prasidh Krishna took one wicket to his name as well. It is worth noting that the score of 360 is India’s highest in ODI cricket, and they will need to break a massive record if they are looking to chase down 406 runs in the clash.

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