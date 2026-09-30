Auqib Nabi sets unwanted record on ODI debut against West Indies in Guwahati

Guwahati:

After a long wait, Auqib Nabi finally made his international debut in the second ODI against West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The Kashmir pacer proved his worth in the last edition of the Ranji Trophy, claiming the most wickets and since then, he has been in the scheme of things as far as international cricket is concerned.

It was deemed that Nabi could find a break in red-ball cricket first. However, with Jasprit Bumrah and other pacers unavailable at the moment because of the Asian Games, Nabi earned his opportunity, but he failed to make the most of it. The 29-year-old conceded 84 runs in 8.5 overs in Guwahati and with that, he set an unwanted record of conceding the most runs by an Indian bowler on ODI debut.

Karsan Ghavri, a former Mumbai and Saurashtra cricketer, previously held the record. The left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder had conceded 83 runs in 11 overs against England at Lord’s in 1975. He bowled at an economy rate of 9.51, which still stands as the worst for any bowler on his ODI debut (minimum 30 balls bowled). Nabi barely escaped that with an economy rate of 9.50.

West Indies post 405 runs in first innings

Like Nabi, all the other Indian pacers had a difficult night in the middle. West Indies batters dominated the proceedings from the very beginning and managed to keep up the tempo throughout the course of the innings. Opener John Campbell scored a stunning century after a half-century in the first ODI and batting at three, Shai Hope managed to keep up with the momentum.

The duo stitched a partnership of 110 runs before Campbell departed for 101. Hope then completed his century and built an outstanding partnership of 182 runs with Amir Jangoo. Both cricketers scored a century each as none of India’s plans was working in the middle. Kuldeep Yadav, who picked wickets at regular intervals in the first ODI, failed to get the job done tonight and it resulted in West Indies posting 405 runs.

Kuldeep and Ravindra Jadeja ended up picking two wickets each and so did Gurnoor Brar, who leaked 96 runs in 10 overs, which is the fourth-most by an Indian in ODI cricket history.

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Shai Hope breaks Brian Lara's record with century vs India in second ODI in Guwahati