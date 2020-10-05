IPL 2020 | Irfan Pathan suggests three changes in KXIP's playing XI

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Kings XI Punjab faced their third successive loss and fourth of the season against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Kings XI Punjab suffered their fourth loss of the season on Sunday, as the side conceded a 10-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings. With the loss, KXIP are now at the bottom of the table with only two points in five matches.

The over-reliance on the opening order has been a concern for the side in the tournament so far. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal may have been competing for the Orange Cap over the past week, but the runs have dried up throughout ther rest of the batting order.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who has represented KXIP in the past, suggested three changes to the side's playing XI ahead of their next game.

He urged the side to include Mujeeb Ur Rahma, Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh for the next match. Taking to Twitter, Pathan wrote, "For @lionsdenkxip get #Arshdeepsingh #mujeeb #hooda in the playing 11 for the next.It will make the team so much better #ipl."

One of the side's biggest concerns has been the form of Glenn Maxwell. His bat has remained silent throughout the season so far, with him scoring only 41 runs in five innings.

The pressure is also mounting on the bowling line-up, who remained wicketless against Chennai Super Kings.

KXIP will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match of the tournament on October 8.

