IPL 2020 | Wary of Hardik Pandya's workload, trying to find more finishers in side: Mahela Jayawardene

Image Source : TWITTER/MIPALTAN Mumbai Indians coach opened up on Hardik Pandya's role in the side and also confirmed that despite Chris Lynn's presence, Rohit and de Kock will continue to open for the side.

Hardik Pandya will make a comeback after more than a year when his side Mumbai Indians take on the Chennai Super Kings in the opener of the 2020 Indian Premier League.

Pandya, who suffered from a stress fracture, underwent a surgery and hasn't played at the international level since September 2019. However, he made his return to cricket action with Mumbai's DY Patil T20 Cup earlier this year.

Monitoring Pandya's workload is paramount for Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene as he intends to groom a "few more finishers" for the upcoming edition.

"Hardik is coming back from an injury. So we will have to be mindful of that but he is looking very good in the nets. Both the players (Pandya brothers) have been fantastic for MI over the last three or four years. It brings a lot of energy to the group," Jayawardene said during MI's virtual media conference on Thursday.

The Sri Lankan legend was asked whether Hardik will again be assigned the finisher's job.

"We have used him (Hardik) in different roles in the past and we will look into that. We will have quite a number of other players who can fix into that role as well, so whenever the opportunity is there we ask anyone to finish the game off," said the former Sri Lanka captain.

"It doesn't just fall on Hardik but it is one of his responsibilities, so we want to try and challenge players in different ways in this camp, so we will continue to do that," he said.

Australian dasher Chris Lynn is an opening option but Jayawardene made it clear that Rohit Sharma-Quinton de Kock opening pair wouldn't be tinkered with.

"Having options is always great. Chris Lynn is a great addition to the squad but the combination of Rohit and Quinton has been there for us, last season they complement each other well," he said.

"It has been very consistent and both are well experienced cricketers. I always feel 'why fix something that ain't broken'. So we will continue to go with that but having Lynn as an option gives us flexibility in the squad."

The MI coach is also aware that Jasprit Bumrah's workload management, just like Hardik's, need to be precise, considering that India will be playing a gruelling four-match Test series against Australia Down Under later in the year.

Jayawardene is happy that Bumrah has worked extensively on his strength and conditioning as well as skills during the extended lockdown.

"Boom (Bumrah's nickname) has been training really hard during the quarantine period because of Indian commitments (which got postponed).

"He has had a lot of bowling done back home as well, trying to keep up the load, because following the IPL, there will probably a Test series (Australia) for the Indian boys.

"For IPL, he looks quite sharp and Bumrah being very professional, he has looked after himself very, very well during that quarantine period and he is quite eager to go out and perform," Jayawardene concluded.

(WIth inputs from PTI)

