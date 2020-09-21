IPL 2020 | 'What's the point of technology?': Short-run call in DC vs KXIP match creates controversy

Image Source : TWITTER/@VIRENDERSEHWAG Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta reacted strongly to the short-run call, which proved costly for the side as they conceded a defeat to Delhi Capitals in the Super Over.

The match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab which saw a lot of seesawing in momentum ended in a Super Over, and what followed was an outpour of opinions over a controversial umpiring decision during the ending stages of the game, which seemed to have made all the difference.

With Kings XI Punjab requiring 21 runs to win from 10 deliveries, Mayank Agarwal sliced a full-toss away to extra cover, running an easy two. However, the on-field umpire Nitin Menon called Chris Jordan for a short-run as he took-off from the striker's end.

The television replays showed that Jordan had landed the bat on the ground, meaning that the umpire's call was wrong. The decision was not overturned and only a single was credited to KXIP's score.

It eventually made the difference as the match ended in a tie, and Delhi Capitals won in the Super Over.

The controversial call became a topic of discussion following the end of the match, with many former cricketers, experts and even the co-owner of Kings XI Punjab, Preity Zinta insisting that the third umpire should have been allowed to overturn the decision.

Taking to Twitter, Zinta wrote, "I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic,did 6 days of Quarantine & 5covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time @BCCI introduces new rules.This cannot happen every year. #DCvKXIP @lionsdenkxip."

Former Australian women's cricketer Lisa Sthalekar also opined the same.

Virender Sehwag critcised the on-field umpire, and mockingly said that he should've been give the Man of the Match instead.

However, according to the IPL rule-book, there is no provision which allows the third umpire to overturn decisions such as this. According to the rule, only dismissals and run-outs (where both the players are on the same ends) can be overturned on review, along with no-ball calls and boundaries.

Former Kings XI Punjab coach Tom Moody did not blame the on-field umpire on the decision.

"Unfortunately, things like that aren't thought through until incidents like that happen," Moody told ESPN. "Without a doubt the third umpire should have made a ruling but they need to declare that that is part of the rules prior to the start of the tournament. It clearly isn't part of the rules.

"The no-balls go upstairs (for review) and the third umpires are in charge of that, (same with) run-outs and stumpings.

"But they haven't declared that any other incidents like that (when) a third umpire can overrule an on-field umpire. Until that happens we're not going to get full engagement of the technology that's available."

