IPL 2020 | 'Umpire should have been man of the match': Virender Sehwag on short-run call during DC vs KXIP

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRENDERSEHWAG Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag mockingly criticised the umpire on the controversial short-run call during the 19th over of KXIP's innings against Delhi Capitals.

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag has criticised the controversial short-run call, which proved to be a game-changer during the second game of the IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab.

The game between the two North Indian franchises saw a dramatic end as the Capitals beat Kings XI in the Super Over, following a tied-match after DC's Marcus Stoinis defended one run in the final three deliveries of the innings.

However, it could've been a different story had the on-field umpires not made the controversial short-run call during the 19th over of the KXIP innings.

On the third delivery of the over, Mayank Agarwal sliced a full-toss delivery to the extra-cover region and picked up two runs. It was called a short-run after non-striker Chris Jordan presumably didn't land the bat on the ground before taking off for a second run.

The replays, however, showed that Jordan had landed the bat inside the crease.

Reacting to the decision, Virender Sehwag wrote, "Pooran ka toh do baar chooran nikaal diya Delhi ne but I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #dcvkxip."

Mayank Agarwal was the lone fighter in Kings XI Punjab's innings after the side was reeling at 55/5 in the 158-run chase. With just 1 run needed in three deliveries, Agarwal opted for a glory shot and found the lone fielder at deep backward point. Stoinis later dismissed Chris Jordan on the final delivery to take the game to Super Over.

Kagiso Rabada, then, weaved magic with the ball as he restricted KXIP to 2 runs in the Super Over, dismissing KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran off consecutive deliveries. DC eventually won the game and secured three points.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage