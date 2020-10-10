IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Statistical Preview

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chennai Super Kings have a significant lead over RCB in their IPL rivalry, winning 15 off their 24 meetings -- seven of which came in their last eight encounters.

Chennai Super Kings take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a blockbuster contest on Saturday, as both the sides aim to strengthen claim for the playoff spot. MS Dhoni's CSK have been inconsistent with their performances so far, which is unlike them on the evidence of their history in the tournament.

The Super Kings have won only two of their six matches, as they continue to face issues in their batting order. The RCB, meanwhile, have made a relatively bright start to the tournament with three wins in five matches.

Let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the game:

Head-to-head tie: Chennai Super Kings have owned RCB in their IPL rivalry winning 15 off their 24 meetings, seven of which came in their last eight encounters.

At the venue: Chennai have played four matches in Dubai, two each in 2014 and 2020 and have lost just one at the venue. RCB, on the hand, have a 3-3 record at the venue in six IPL games.

Crucial stats:

- MS Dhoni (793 Runs) and Virat Kohli (747 Runs) are the leading run-getters in the rivalry contest.

- Deepak Chahar was the most effective powerplay bowler in the last two season with 25 wickets at 7.34 runs per over. But in 2020, he picked up just two wickets in 16 overs, conceding just 131 runs .

- Chennai have been equally effective in the death overs as Mumbai, picking 16 wickets in the phase.

