IPL 2020 | 'Have been working really hard on my pace': Anrich Nortje reacts to touching 156.2 kph mark

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Anrich Nortje bowled the fastest delivery of the season on Wednesday, reaching 156/2 kph against Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi Capitals enjoyed a 13-run victory against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday which took the side to the top of the table in IPL 2020. Shikhar Dhawan, the stand-in captain for DC after Shreyas Iyer's injury-induced absence, scored an important half-century before their bowlers held the Royals in an impressive performance.

Batting first, DC put on 161/7 on the scoreboard, before restricting the RR to 148/8, thanks to brilliant death overs bowling from the DC pacers. Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel were also on the top of the game, taking a wicket a piece.

After the game, Dhawan and Anrich Nortje talked about the game and opened up on their performances.

Dhawan played a relatively aggressive innings in the game against RR, scoring 57 off 33 deliveries.

"Feels great to have back-to-back fifties. Today, we were two wickets down, I knew wicket was playing a bit slow so it was important to cash-in on the first six overs. It was a conscious effort from my side and just unleash my shots. Glad that it went my way," said Dhawan.

The DC opener also heaped praise on pacer Tushar Deshpande, who made his debut yesterday.

"It was good to see Tushar responding so well and calmly in the heated moments. That Stokes' wicket was a game-changer for us," said Dhawan.

Anrich Nortje, meanwhile, recorded the fastest delivery in the 2020 edition of the tournament (156.2 km/h) during the match. It is also the fastest speed recorded in IPL since 2012. His seething pace became the talk of social media but he only realised that he had broken the record after the game.

"I heard about it after the game, didn't know about it at the time. But yes, I was working hard to try and get the pace up. I've been working hard on front arm and other simple stuff. Happy to get the pace behind it but obviously, you still want to land the ball in the right areas, so that's the most important thing," said Nortje.

