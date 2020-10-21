IPL 2020 | Ajit Agarkar suggests one thing that MS Dhoni should do to solve his batting woes

Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni against Rajasthan Royals

Former India pacer Ajit Agar has opened up on MS Dhoni' batting woes in IPL 2020, suggesting a thing which the CSK captain should do to tackle the current situation.

Contrary to expectations, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have failed to leave their mark in the on-going IPL edition. CSK, who were favourites to clinch the trophy this year, have slumped to the bottom place with just three wins in 10 games so far.

Things haven't quite gone in MS Dhoni's way and even his batting display has invited criticism. After his departure from international cricket in August, all eyes were on Dhoni to enthral fans with his batting show.

However, much like CSK's poor run, Dhoni also has failed to spark with his willow. He has managed to score just 164 runs so far with a mediocre average of 27.33. Dhoni has not been able to find consistency with the bat and Agarkar feels like the CSK skipper should tweak his batting position to solve the issue.

“In my opinion, MS Dhoni shouldn’t be batting lower than No.5. It will obviously depend on what the situation is, but the lowest, he should go is No.5,” Agarkar said on Star Sports’ Fan Week

“He is arguably one of the greatest cricketing brains to ever play the game. He can see things and assess situations which other players can’t and you can see, as the tournament progress, his forms getting better as well,” he added.

“So, he shouldn’t be batting lower than No.5 for me,” Agarkar further said.

Hoping to get back to winnings ways, the three-time champions are set to face Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians on Friday

