Injured captain Shubman Gill ruled out of remainder of Kolkata Test against South Africa Indian captain Shubman Gill will play no further part in the remainder of the ongoing first Test of the two-match series against South Africa in Kolkata. Gill suffered a neck spasm just three balls into his innings and didn't come out to bat on Day 2, before being admitted to the hospital.

Kolkata:

Indian captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Gill suffered a neck spasm on Saturday, November 15, just three balls into his innings and had walked off. The 26-year-old didn't come out to bat later on and was admitted to the hospital in Kolkata and remained under observation and the BCCI confirmed before the start of the play on Day that he will continue to be monitored by the medical team.

"Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play," the BCCI said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). "He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team," the statement further read.

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant took over the captaincy duties for the rest of the second day, which saw India nearly roll over the South African batting line-up, with skipper Temba Bavuma somehow being able to survive the hostile conditions on Saturday.