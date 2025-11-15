IPL 2026 auction date and venue confirmed; check details here The 2026 season of the IPL will see mini-auctions taking place as the franchises look to build their squads for the next year. Meanwhile, the date and venue for the auction have been announced.

New Delhi:

The Indian Premier League 2026 auction date and venue have been confirmed. The upcoming mini auction for the next season of the tournament will take place on December 16 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

"The IPL Player Auction will take place on 16th December at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi," the IPL said in a statement on Saturday.

The auction date and venue were announced on the retention deadline day on November 15. All 10 teams confirmed their retentions ahead of the auctions as they look to build their squad for the next season.

Chennai Super Kings released or traded the most number of players as they parted ways with 11 players, while their fellow five-time champions Mumbai Indians were second with eight releases. Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans released the fewest number of players with five releases each.

More to follow...