NZ vs WI 1st ODI Live Score: Matthew Forde gets two in two, New Zealand in early trouble in Christchurch New Zealand vs West Indies Live: West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first as they aim to stop the Kiwi juggernaut at home in ODIs. The series will also be important from the Windies' point of view in terms of building on the good things they did in Bangladesh in their journey towards 2027.

Christchurch:

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Updates: New Zealand will have the momentum, coming off a series win in the T20Is and having beaten England 3-0 last month in the ODIs, the Black Caps will be confident of another good show in the format at home. The West Indies have come off some promising results recently and even though they lost the ODI series in Bangladesh, there were a few things which Shai Hope and Co would hold on to and would love to continue in New Zealand, as they go forward in their journey towards World Cup 2027.

The Windies won the toss and elected to bowl first. New Zealand chased down in all three matches in England; hence, this will be a different challenge for the Kiwis. Follow all the live updates of the first ODI-