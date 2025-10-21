India's World Cup 2025 semifinal hopes boost after Bangladesh's elimination; check qualification scenario Bangladesh choked in the final few over of their 203-run chase against Sri Lanka to lose a match that was all in their grasp. Bangladesh have become the first team be knocked out from the tournament. Meanwhile, this has made India's race to the semifinals a bit more clear.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh committed a hara-kiri after choking in their 203-run chase against Sri Lanka in Navi Mumbai on Monday, October 20. Needing 30 from 36 balls with seven wickets in hand, the Bangladesh side went down by seven runs in the end. The defeat made Bangladesh the first side to get officially eliminated from the race to the semifinals.

Bangladesh were cruising through in their run-chase, having restricted the Lankan side to a sub-par total at the DY Patil Sports Academy. They were in control of the chase with Nigar Sultana guiding the team well with her half-ton after half-centurion Sharmim Akhter went back retired hurt.

However, the Bangla side suffered a huge collapse, including losing four wickets in the final over of Chamari Athapaththu, including one through run out. From being at 176/3, they were restricted to 194/9 despite Akhter turning and returning to play.

The outcome has officially knocked Bangladesh out of the race for the semifinals and has made it easier for India now to qualify for the semis.

How Bangladesh's loss has helped India's case for semis?

Bangladesh's loss has certainly helped India, although by not much. India, currently on four points from five matches, play New Zealand and Bangladesh in their last two league stage matches.

If India win both of these clashes, they would have been certainly through, however, a win against either of them would have made the Women in Blue dependent on other results.

Now, India's road to the semis has cleared up even more. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team needs to beat only New Zealand in their last match to officially qualify for the semis.

This was not the case earlier as had Bangladesh won against Sri Lanka, they would have been on four points with two wins as well, similar to what India has. Even if India would have beaten New Zealand but would have lost to Bangladesh, the Bangla side could have made it to the semis if their NRR was better than what India's NRR is.

But now things are as simple as they can be: beat New Zealand and India's ticket to the semis is confirmed, reprieving their campaign hit by three consecutive defeats.