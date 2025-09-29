Indian players hilariously mock Abrar Ahmed's celebration after Asia Cup title triumph | Watch The trio of Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana were captured mocking Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed's celebration after India defeated the Men in Green in a thrilling final of the Asia Cup 2025.

Dubai:

The Indian team performed spectacularly in the Asia Cup 2025 final. The Men in Blue took on arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28. The clash saw Pakistan batting first, and the Men in Green looked set for a big total in the first innings, but the Indian bowling attack made a stellar comeback into the game.

Furthermore, the batting attack helped India register a brilliant win as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side won the game by five wickets, clinching the title. There were several moments from the game that stood out; however, one of the biggest highlights of the clash was when Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana were captured mocking Abrar Ahmed’s celebration after the game.

In a clip that has been going viral all over social media, the trio were captured imitating Abrar Ahmed’s celebration as Sanju Samson stood beside them and could not help but smile.

India pulled off a brilliant comeback to clinch Asia Cup title

Speaking of the game between India and Pakistan, the Men in Green got off to a good start in the first innings. Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman amassed 57 and 46 runs, respectively. However, India’s brilliant bowling saw Pakistan limited to a score of 146 runs in the first innings.

Kuldeep Yadav was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel took two wickets each as well.

Aiming to chase down the target, India opened their innings with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill scoring 5 and 12 runs, respectively. The side looked to be in trouble in the early stages of the run chase; however, Tilak Varma’s unbeaten knock of 69 runs saw India chase down the target, winning the game by five wickets.

