India vs England Live: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 5th Test live on TV and streaming? The fifth and final Test of the series between India and England is set to get underway today at the Kennington Oval in London. The hosts are 2-1 ahead in the series while India stayed alive after a hard-fought draw in Manchester. Here are live telecast and streaming details of the Test:

London:

The fifth Test between England and India is all set to start today at the Kennington Oval in London. It is the series decider with the visitors keen to level the series after batting out 143 overs in the second innings in Manchester to eke out a hard-fought draw.

The hosts have made four changes to their bowling attack, changing their entire line-up. Skipper Ben Stokes is ruled out due to a shoulder injury while Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Liam Dawson have been left out. Ollie Pope will lead England while Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Josh Tongue, and Jamie Overton have been included in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, even India are likely to make four changes with two of them being forced. Rishabh Pant is ruled out due to a fractured foot and Dhruv Jurel will replace him, while Jasprit Bumrah is set to be rested with Akash Deep likely to come in for him. The other two changes could be the inclusion of Karun Nair and Arshdeep Singh for Shardul Thakur and Anshul Kamboj, respectively.

When will the India vs England 5th Test start today?

The fifth and final Test match between India and England at the Oval in London will start at 3:30 PM IST with the toss set to take place at 3 PM. The match will go on till 10:30 PM IST and the play can be extended till 11 PM. If rain interrupts the proceedings, the play can go on till even 11:30 PM depending on the light.

Where to watch IND vs ENG 5th Test live on TV and streaming?

The India vs England fifth Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. However, the live streaming of this Test match will be available for free on JioHotstar in India.

Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

